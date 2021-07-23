UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RC opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

