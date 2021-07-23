UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in MBIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

