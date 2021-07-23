UBS Group AG Has $183,000 Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

