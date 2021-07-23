UBS Group AG Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

