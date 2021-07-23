UBS Group AG Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
