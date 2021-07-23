UBS Group AG Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of BurgerFi International worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,357. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

