UBS Group AG Has $208,000 Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COFS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

