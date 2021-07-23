UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

