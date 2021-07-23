UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

