UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

ETR PSM opened at €16.65 ($19.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.37. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

