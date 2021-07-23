UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,968 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $63,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,502.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $55.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

