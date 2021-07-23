Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,353.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON ULE opened at GBX 3,288 ($42.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,195.66. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

