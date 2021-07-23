Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

