Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,111.61 ($53.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,282.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

