Unilever Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,255% compared to the typical volume of 177 put options.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

