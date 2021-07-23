Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

CPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

