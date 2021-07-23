Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,223. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

