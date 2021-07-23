Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts accounts for 1.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.