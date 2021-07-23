Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.64

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309.64 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 309.64 ($4.05), with a volume of 3476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £845.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

