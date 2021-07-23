United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.07. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 36,813 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

