United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.56. 53,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.