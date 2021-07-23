United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.34% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $32,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

USLM stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

