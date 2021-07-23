UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.48. UP Fintech shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 53,456 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

