uPlexa Reaches Market Cap of $875,726.17 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $875,726.17 and approximately $1,332.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

