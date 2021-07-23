Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.