USDK Price Tops $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $85.15 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00104707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00142384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,531.08 or 0.99926588 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

