Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $973.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

