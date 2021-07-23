Utah Retirement Systems Has $11.66 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.29 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

