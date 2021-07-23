Utah Retirement Systems Has $9.82 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.29. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

