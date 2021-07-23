Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $263.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

