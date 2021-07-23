Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.64 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

