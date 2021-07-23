Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,356 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Moody’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $381.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.57. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $381.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

