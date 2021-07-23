Utah Retirement Systems Sells 347 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,194.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

