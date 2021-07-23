Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 130.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 196,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $124,983,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 600,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,282,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,966 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

