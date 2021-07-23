Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 897.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $63.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.