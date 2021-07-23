Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

