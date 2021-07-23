Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNDA stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

