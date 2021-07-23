Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,276. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

