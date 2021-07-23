Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

