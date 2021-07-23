Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $324,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28.

