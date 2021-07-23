Vanilla Network Price Up 16.4% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $1,650.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00029907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,319.71 or 0.99680035 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,651 coins and its circulating supply is 657,492 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

