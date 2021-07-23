VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

VACNY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

