Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.30 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

