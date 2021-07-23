Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of VLDR opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

