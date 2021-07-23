Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

