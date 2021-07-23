Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $28.49 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $13.25 or 0.00040592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

