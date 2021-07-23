Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

