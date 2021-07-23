Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 532.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $112.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

