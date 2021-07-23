Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $5,434,000.

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

