Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

