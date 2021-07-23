Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $145.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

